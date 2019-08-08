53-year-old man dies after ceiling plaster falls on his head

cities

A 53-year-old man from Dombivli died after the plaster of a ceiling fell on his head, while he was asleep at his home on Wednesday.

According to KDMC, the deceased Vikas Vinayak Phadke, 53, is the owner of the 50-year-old ground plus two storey dilapidated building on Mahatma Phule Road, Dombivli (West).

Phadke, who suffered head injuries, was rushed to Shastrinagar civic hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The fire brigade and Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials reached the spot and asked the 10 shopkeepers in the building to vacate the place. Phadke lived with his mother in the building, while all other residents had moved out earlier.

“The power and water supply to the building was cut off [after the incident],” said Madhavi Pophale, assistant public relations officer, KDMC.

According to the civic body, the building was listed as extremely dangerous and residents had been asked to vacate the building earlier. Local corporator Shailesh Dhatrak, who rushed to the spot said, “Even after the plaster collapse, the shopkeepers were not ready to move out.”

