55-year-old burnt, hanged, claims husband; police file suicide case

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 01:02 IST

A 55-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire on February 4, and then hanged by some of her neighbours, owing to a dispute over a missing mangalsutra, according to her husband. However, the Panvel taluka police have registered a case of suicide and booked five neighbours of the victim, Sharda Govind Mali, for abetment.

The neighbours — Ulka Gopal Patil, 45; Vanabai Arjun Davne, 60; Gopal Vitthal Patil, 48; Hanuman Bhagwan Patil, 42; and a minor girl — are also the victim’s relatives, said her husband Govind.

The incident occurred on February 4, at Dundre village in Panvel. Govind, said, “The incident occurred on February 4, following an argument between my wife and our neighbours, who are also our relatives, over a missing mangalsutra on February 3.”

He said his wife had invited their neighbours to show them the mangalsutra, which later went missing. “When she inquired, they denied knowing anything and argued with her. Later, they went to a temple to vouch and pray that whoever had stolen it should die in two months,” Govind said, adding, “The next day, on finding her alone at home, the neighbours first set her on fire. Her saree and hair started burning. As it started smelling, they hanged her.”

An officer from Panvel taluka police station said, “A case of suicide has been registered. We are investigating the matter and awaiting post-mortem report.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Chitra Wagh visited the village on Thursday and met police officers, asking them to conduct a thorough investigation.