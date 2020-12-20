e-paper
55-year-old cyclist stumbles to avoid getting hit by vehicle, dies

The vehicle had taken a sharp turn to avoid a collision with a stray animal.

cities Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A 55-year-old man died in a freak mishap after his head hit an iron grille in an attempt to avoid getting hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Ludhiana-Amritsar national highway near Subhash Nagar crossing.

The deceased, Inderjit Singh, lived in Grewal Colony, Tibba Road.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh of Tibba police station said Inderjit had cycled to Subhash Nagar crossing to pick up his daughter, who was returning from work.

While crossing the road, he saw a vehicle take a sharp turn to avoid collision with a stray animal. As the vehicle approached him, Inderjit ran backwards and lost balance, hitting his head on the iron grille installed on the roadside.

In the meantime, a truck also overturned in a bid to avoid running over Inderjit.

The victim’s daughter saw the accident and informed her family, who rushed him to the hospital. But, he was declared brought dead.

The Tibba police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

