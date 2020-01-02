e-paper
Home / Cities / 55-year-old killed in hit and run

55-year-old killed in hit and run

Jan 02, 2020
Gurugram A 55-year-old man was killed after a truck allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding near Sanpka village on Gurugram-Pataudi Road on Wednesday evening. Police said that the driver of the truck abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot. The man succumbed to his injuries on his way to a hospital.

According to the police, Surender, the victim, was a resident of Baslambi village in Bilaspur. He worked in the water supply department of the government. The incident took place around 4.30pm on Wednesday when he was returning home on his motorcycle.

Azad Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Pataudi police station, said, “The accident took place when the truck was overtaking a car on the road and collided head-on with the motorcycle. The man had sustained fatal injuries. He was rushed to a hospital but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The driver abandoned his truck and fled the spot. He is yet to be identified and arrested. We are investigating the case.”

He added that the truck has a Haryana registration number.

Police said that the victim’s body was returned to his family member after a post-mortem examination on Thursday.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pataudi police station on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, a 50-year-old man had died, while his father, wife and another relative were injured, after their car hit a divider and turned turtle following a collision with an unidentified heavy vehicle near the bus stand in Manesar on National Highway-48. Police had said that the family was on its way from Jaipur to Delhi to trace a missing relative.

