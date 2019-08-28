60-year-old man may be Thane’s 4th dengue victim this season

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 00:43 IST

A 60-year-old man died of suspected dengue at a private hospital in Thane on Sunday.

This is the fourth suspected dengue death in Thane since July.

Pramod Kadam, a resident of Kharkar Ali area in Thane (West), was admitted to the hospital on August 20 after he had high fever. Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) heath department said they are investigating into the death and will conduct a survey of the area where Kadam lived.

Kadam’s son Omkar said, “My father had fever and chills and was admitted to a private hospital in Mahagiri. We later shifted him to Lifeline Hospital in Khopat. On August 22, his condition deteriorated and he passed away on Sunday. He was tested positive for dengue.”

Kadam said that recently an old house was demolished in their area and debris was left at the site, making it a mosquito-breeding spot.

Health officer of TMC Anirudha Malgaonkar said, “As of now, it is a suspected dengue death. The patient was immunoglobulin G (IgG) positive, which shows an old infection. He had undergone coronary artery bypass surgery and had a kidney ailment.”

Malgaonkar added, “We have started a door-to-door survey of the area and have also collected water samples. We will investigate into the death to confirm the reason.”

More than 53 confirmed cases of dengue were recorded in the city since January, out of which, 11 cases were recorded in August. In July, the city recorded two suspected dengue death. On July 18, a 15-year-old girl from Dyaneshwar Nagar had died, while on July 15, a 60-year-old resident of Dyaneshwar Nagar had died of suspected dengue in Thane.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 00:43 IST