60-year-old Thane man faces 24-hour ordeal after testing positive for Covid to get bed

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 01:06 IST

Thane: Twenty-four hours after a the family of a 60-year-old Mumbra patient struggled to get him admitted to a Covid facility in Thane, the man was finally given a bed at Kopar Khairane in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon.

The patient developed fever on Friday, following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbra. When he started developing difficulties in breathing, the hospital conducted a swab test and on Monday afternoon, his report came positive for the virus. As the hospital he was admitted to was not a Covid facility, the family looked to shift him. However, they were unable to find him a bed in any of the facilities within Thane city. Later, a private hospital in Thane agreed to admit him, but demanded a deposit of ₹75,000, despite the fact that the family applied under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, meant for poor patients.

“While most of the facilities did not have vacant beds, a private hospital, where beds were available, asked for a deposit of ₹75,000 prior to admission. The patient is retired, while his other two sons works as an autorickshaw driver and welder. The family lost their source of livelihood during the lockdown and could not afford paying such a hefty amount. Under the scheme, they should not have been charged such a huge amount,” said a friend of the patient.

The family then consulted Dr Alfarooq Raut, a general physician from Mumbra, over the issue. “After the family contacted me, we reached out to the civic corporation through social media but only responded by saying that they will look into it. Although the patient does not have any comorbidity, he is a senior citizen who developed breathing difficulties and thus he should have provided with timely treatment. As the man was kept at a non-Covid hospital for long owing to lack of beds in Covid facilities, the health of other patients was also compromised,” said Dr Raut.

The family then kept inquiring about availability of beds at Covid facilities across Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, following which the man was admitted to the Kopar Khairane hospital.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) claimed it will inquire into the incident.

“We have alerted hospitals to not charge hefty amounts and have also put up rate cards for the convenience of the locals. We shall inquire into this incident at the earliest,” said a health officer from Thane Municipal Corporation’s health department.