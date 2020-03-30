60-year-old woman run over in Kalyan

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:38 IST

A 60-year-old unknown woman died after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Kalyan court on Sunday. The case has been registered against the unknown driver at Mahatma Phule police station, Kalyan.

“The accident took place on Sunday, under the skywalk opposite the Kalyan court. The unknown driver of the speeding vehicle hit the woman and fled. The passers-by informed the police and took the woman to hospital, where she was declared dead. She had multiple injuries on her body,” said a police officer.

“The case has been registered under sections 279 and 304 of Indian Penal Code and Section 134 of Motor Vehicles Act,” he added.