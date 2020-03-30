e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 60-year-old woman run over in Kalyan

60-year-old woman run over in Kalyan

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:38 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

A 60-year-old unknown woman died after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Kalyan court on Sunday. The case has been registered against the unknown driver at Mahatma Phule police station, Kalyan.

“The accident took place on Sunday, under the skywalk opposite the Kalyan court. The unknown driver of the speeding vehicle hit the woman and fled. The passers-by informed the police and took the woman to hospital, where she was declared dead. She had multiple injuries on her body,” said a police officer.

“The case has been registered under sections 279 and 304 of Indian Penal Code and Section 134 of Motor Vehicles Act,” he added.

top news
6 Telangana men who took part in Nizamuddin prayer meet die of coronavirus
6 Telangana men who took part in Nizamuddin prayer meet die of coronavirus
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Coronavirus | Nizamuddin sealed; Noida DM row; Israel PM self-isolates: Top Updates
Coronavirus | Nizamuddin sealed; Noida DM row; Israel PM self-isolates: Top Updates
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities