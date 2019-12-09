60-yr-old robbed of gold chain, bangles, ₹2K in Mochpura Bazar

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 22:42 IST

Two men robbed an elderly woman of her gold chain and bangles and ₹2,000 in Mochpura Bazar on Monday.

The victim, Promila Devi, 60, of Old Sabji Mandi, said she had come to the market for buying groceries, when the two men approached her claiming to be the members of the same congregation centre of the sect that she followed. The woman said the accused hypnotised her and robbed her of her gold chain, bangles and ₹2,000. Before she gathered some consciousness, the accused had already left the place, following which she informed her son-in-law, Manu, who owns a shop in Karimpura Bazar.

On being informed, the Division Number 1 police registered an FIR against the unidentified accused and initiated investigation. Division Number 1 station house officer inspector Rajwant Singh said, “The accused were captured in the CCTV cameras in the market. We are trying to identify the accused.”