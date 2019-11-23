e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

62 children among 20K drug addicts undergoing treatment in Amritsar

Success of these centres could be achieved due to appointment of 45,000 drug abuse prevention officers (DAPOs) in the district under the Punjab government scheme.

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Of 20,308 drug addicts undergoing treatment in the outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centres in the district, 50 are women and 62 children, said deputy commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon on Friday.

Talking about nine OOAT centres in the district, Dhilloan said, “Being a border district, Amritsar is badly affected by the drug menace. However, the OOAT centres are playing great role in rooting out the menace. Now, the addicts themselves reach out to these centres for treatment.”

He said 96 patients are taking treatment regularly at these centres, however, others visit occasionally. “Those who stick to prescribed medicines by doctors are recovering gradually. The doctors constantly monitor their prescription,” he added.

Success of these centres could be achieved due to appointment of 45,000 drug abuse prevention officers (DAPOs) in the district under the Punjab government scheme.

tags
top news
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities