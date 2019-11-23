62 children among 20K drug addicts undergoing treatment in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:38 IST

Of 20,308 drug addicts undergoing treatment in the outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centres in the district, 50 are women and 62 children, said deputy commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon on Friday.

Talking about nine OOAT centres in the district, Dhilloan said, “Being a border district, Amritsar is badly affected by the drug menace. However, the OOAT centres are playing great role in rooting out the menace. Now, the addicts themselves reach out to these centres for treatment.”

He said 96 patients are taking treatment regularly at these centres, however, others visit occasionally. “Those who stick to prescribed medicines by doctors are recovering gradually. The doctors constantly monitor their prescription,” he added.

Success of these centres could be achieved due to appointment of 45,000 drug abuse prevention officers (DAPOs) in the district under the Punjab government scheme.