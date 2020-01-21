68-year-old accountant killed in accident

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:22 IST

Gurugram: A 68-year-old man from Delhi was killed after a hydra crane allegedly hit him while he was crossing a road near Atlas Chowk on Tuesday evening. The police said that the driver of the crane abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot.

According to the police, Vinod Kumar Kapoor, the victim, worked as an accountant in Delhi and Gurugram. The police said that he used to come to the city for at least two days in a week to check the accounts of different companies on a contractual basis.

The incident took place around 5pm on Tuesday when Kapoor was returning home after work.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The man was crossing a road near Atlas Chowk when a hydra crane suddenly came and hit him. He died at the spot. The driver of hydra crane abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot. He is yet to be identified and arrested. We are investigating the case.”

The police said that they recorded the statement of the victim’s son and filed a case regarding the incident.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 17/18 police station on Tuesday, the police said.

Since the beginning of January, at least 30 people have been killed in such accidents across Gurugram. According to the data provided by the police, 1,069 accidents were reported in the city in 2019 and 400 people had lost their lives.

On Sunday, a 29-year-old man had died after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding near Safedar Nagar village, Pataudi. The police had said that the man sustained fatal injury to his head and died at the spot.