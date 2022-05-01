68-year-old woman’s Anand Lok home robbed of ‘ ₹3-4 crore'
A 68-year-old woman was tied up and robbed of jewellery worth “ ₹3-4 crore” from her residence in south Delhi’s Anand Lok area in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.
Police suspect that the robbery was conducted by people known to the family as the thieves didn’t steal anything from the other rooms in the two-storey house and instead locked them up to ensure that her family, including husband and son, do not interfere in the robbery in the ground floor room where the jewels were kept in an almirah next to where the victim and her five-year-old granddaughter were sleeping.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker identified the victim as Ritika Sharma and said she lives with her family in a two-storey bungalow in Anand Lok.
“The control room received a call of house theft today morning (Saturday). When police reached the spot, complainant Ritika said that she was sleeping with her five-year-old granddaughter in the ground floor bedroom when the incident took place,” she said.
According to the victim, police said, she woke up around 3.30am after hearing some noise, only to find four people searching the almirah in the room. “The men directed her to keep quiet, and she didn’t as she was scared that they might harm her. They broke open the almirah and stole the jewellery amounting to ₹3-4 crore. While they were leaving, they tied her legs with a cloth and left,” Jaiker said.
Police said that the victim’s husband, son and his wife and another child were sleeping in the floor above.
A senior police officer said the accused used cloth strips to lock doors of the room on the first floor before coming to the ground floor to carry out the robbery. The officer said that the accused didn’t steal anything else from the first floor.
Police said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including robbery, has been registered at Defence Colony police station.
“CCTV camera footage has been obtained and is being analysed. Four chance prints have been lifted and a team of special staff and AATS (anti-auto theft squad) is working on the case. Crime and forensic team was also called to the spot for a detailed inspection,” said a senior officer.
An officer said that though they suspect the involvement of people known to the family -- “as the accused entered the room where jewellery was present” -- investigators are also looking at other angles.
Police said that the family runs a garment business in Ghaziabad.
Like hotels, Kashmir’s houseboats to get star ratings now
Just like hotels, the Jammu and Kashmir government is mulling to rate Kashmir's famed houseboats on Dal and Nigeen lakes in order to help tourists make better and informed choices. Chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta directed the officials to introduce a rating system for houseboats based on facilities and quality of service for the convenience of tourists. The Valley is recording a heavy rush of tourists from various parts of the country. Houseboat owners are optimistic of the development.
Constable dies of gunshot injuries inside police station in Jammu
A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside Arnia police station in Bishnah tehsil of Jammu district on Saturday, said officials. The deceased was identified as a constable aged 33, who belonged to Pascal village in Bishnah. Munshi of the police station, Rakesh Sharma, confirmed the incident and said, “We are fulfilling legal formalities. The deceased died of a bullet injury. It could be an accidental fire.”
Ludhiana man booked as woman alleges rape after getting pregnant
A man was booked for raping and impregnating a woman on pretext of marriage on Saturday. The accused, Jasvir Kumar of Dharampura, had been in a relationship with the complainant for two years. The 29-year-old, who works in a factory, told the police she had met the accused in 2020, and she had divorced her husband for him. However, when she got pregnant, he refused to marry her, and stopped answering her calls.
SKM warns of indefinite protest against Punjab govt from May 17
Lambasting the state government for failing to fulfil the promises made with farmer unions, including bonus on wheat, uninterrupted power supply and MSP on basmati among others, farmers unions of Punjab under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha have announced to start an indefinite Delhi-like agitation against state government in Chandigarh from May 17. BKU (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said a meeting of SKM leaders was held with chief minister Bhagwant Mann on April 17.
Domestic help decamps with ₹4 lakh, gold ring in Ludhiana
A domestic help worker stole ₹4 lakh and a gold ring from the house of Pooja's employer in Model Town on Saturday. The accused was identified as Pooja alias Julie of Dr Ambedkar Nagar. The complainant, Nakul Mittal, a businessman,said the accused had been referred to his mother by an acquaintance, who said Pooja was in dire need of a job. “The complainant had not got the accused's police verification done before hiring her.”
