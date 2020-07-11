e-paper
69-year-old duped of ₹57.36 lakh

69-year-old duped of ₹57.36 lakh

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:25 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A 69-year-old woman from Vasai lost ₹57.36 lakh to a fraudster based in Scotland in early June. The senior citizen filed a complaint with Vasai police on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the complainant Mary Michael Andradis and the accused, who introduced himself as Leo Jacob, became friends through a social website. Jacob claimed he was a pilot living in Scotland. After winning her trust, the accused told her he wanted to come to India to open a plant in partnership with her. When Andradis found a plot for the same, the accused told her that it should be registered under her name.

Citing that he has to pay taxes Scotland for the property, the conman told Andradis to pay for the same and demanded ₹57.36 lakh. The victim made the payment June 9 and to 23 through RTGS as the accused said he would send the money in cash via a woman named Joshila. However, as the complainant did not get the money, she approached the police, said senior inspector Anand Parad.

“We registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code against Jacob and Joshila,” said Parad adding that they are investigating further.

