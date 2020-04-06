7,842 Punjab villages go into self-isolation to contain pandemic spread

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:01 IST

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing in Punjab everyday, as many 7,842 of 13,240 villages in the state have self-isolated to check the further spread of the pandemic.

Once set up to stop entry of thieves or other anti-social elements into villages, ‘thikri pehras’ (vigil by local residents) have been set up in the rural areas to seal all entry and exit points to these villages.

In Patiala district, which has reported only one positive case of the coronavirus so far, has 649 such villages which have decided to disconnect from the outside world.

Tarsem Singh, sarpanch of Patiala district’s Sidhuwal village where the campus of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law is situated, said since the issue involves the health of people, the entire village helped put up special check-points.

“The villagers have put themselves in self-isolation. Even the timings for visiting the fields to oversee the wheat crop and collecting fodder for cattle has been set before 10am,” he said.

Singh added that a group of 8-10 youths stands guard at each check-point and no one is allowed to leave or enter the village, barring emergency.

“The panchayat has arranged special facilities as the villagers can submit their list of requirements such as grocery and medicines which are provided to them accordingly,” he said.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the police are providing all help and logistics to the villagers in arranging these check-points.

“Of a total of 966 villages in the district, 649 have been completely sealed, while 317 villages are in process of making such arrangements. The move is helping the district police a lot. Officials from police stations concerned keep visiting these villages so as to ensure law and order,” the SSP added.

Harpreet Kaur, sarpanch of Ageta village in Nabha sub-division which was the first to go into self-isolation in the state, said the villagers came forward voluntarily after they were sensitised about the gravity of the crisis.

“No one in the village is allowed to enter without sanitising their hands. Moreover, we are maintaining entry and exit register so as to check the locals’ movement,” she said.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat congratulated the Ageta residents through video-conferencing and asked the SSP to visit village to boost their morale for their initiative.

(Inputs from Navrajdeep Singh in Patiala)