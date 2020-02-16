7 booked for developing illegal colony in Panipat

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 21:56 IST

Seven people, including a woman, were booked for allegedly developing an unauthorised residential colony in Sondhapur village, Panipat, on Sunday.

The accused are Ranjeet, Rambhaj, Ishwar Dass, Pawan Kumar, Dalbir Singh, Dinesh Kumar and Santosh Rani of Panipat.

On the complaint of the Panipat district town planner a case was registered under sections of the Haryana Development And Regulation Of Urban Areas Act, 1975.

The complaint alleges that the accused had divided and subdivided the land for residential purposes. They carved out an earthen road network and constructed houses on the site.

Police officials said they were verifying land record documents.