7 days institutional quarantine for those coming from abroad, Delhi Govt asks hotels to refund

cities

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:07 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to go with the Centre’s guidelines on international arrivals, which was revised to seven days in institutional quarantine followed by another seven in home isolation -- from the old rule of 14 days institutional quarantine straightaway. It also issued an order directing hotels to refund surplus money to individuals who had paid for 14 days quarantine in advance.

“Since they (people who arrive from other countries) can now leave for home quarantine after seven days, the amount paid by then for the remaining seven days should be refunded to them, which some hotels are refusing to refund... The undersigned (Delhi’s chief secretary Vijay Dev)... hereby directs all authorities concerned to ensure that foreign returnees who were quarantined in hotels and paid advance for 14 days, shall be refunded their balance amount without any delay,” said the order issued on Wednesday which HT has seen.

Thousands of people came to Delhi under the Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission and were asked to choose from different hotels on payment basis. The hotels included Le Meridien, Red Fox, Taj Vivanta Dwarka and so on.