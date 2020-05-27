e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 7 days institutional quarantine for those coming from abroad, Delhi Govt asks hotels to refund

7 days institutional quarantine for those coming from abroad, Delhi Govt asks hotels to refund

cities Updated: May 27, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to go with the Centre’s guidelines on international arrivals, which was revised to seven days in institutional quarantine followed by another seven in home isolation -- from the old rule of 14 days institutional quarantine straightaway. It also issued an order directing hotels to refund surplus money to individuals who had paid for 14 days quarantine in advance.

“Since they (people who arrive from other countries) can now leave for home quarantine after seven days, the amount paid by then for the remaining seven days should be refunded to them, which some hotels are refusing to refund... The undersigned (Delhi’s chief secretary Vijay Dev)... hereby directs all authorities concerned to ensure that foreign returnees who were quarantined in hotels and paid advance for 14 days, shall be refunded their balance amount without any delay,” said the order issued on Wednesday which HT has seen.

Thousands of people came to Delhi under the Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission and were asked to choose from different hotels on payment basis. The hotels included Le Meridien, Red Fox, Taj Vivanta Dwarka and so on.

top news
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
Wind patterns unpredictable, locusts may tilt towards Capital
Wind patterns unpredictable, locusts may tilt towards Capital
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Temp nears 50 degrees in Rajasthan; IMD says no immediate respite in sight
Temp nears 50 degrees in Rajasthan; IMD says no immediate respite in sight
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In