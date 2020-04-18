7 hurt in group clash over veggie prices in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:21 IST

Curfew and social distancing norms went for a toss as two groups clashed at Punjabi Bagh in Tibba over vegetable prices on Saturday morning. Members of both groups attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons and stones, leaving seven persons injured. All the injured were rushed to the ESIC Model Hospital for treatment.

The clash was triggered by a minor spat that took place between two residents on Friday evening. One of the residents had gone to purchase vegetables from a vendor who lives in the same locality. As the vendor was reportedly charging exorbitantly, an argument ensued between the two.

Later at night, a group of residents allegedly reached the vendor’s house and attacked him and his family members. On Saturday morning, the vendor along with his relatives attacked the other group and a full-fledged clash broke out.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-4) Ajinder Singh along with a team reached the spot and pacified the groups. Tibba station house officer sub-inspector Sukhdev Raj said the case has currently been registered against unidentified persons as they are yet to record the statements of the injured, who are undergoing treatment. “We will register a case against the accused by name, once we record the statements of the injured,” he said.

The case has been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code.

11 residents held for curfew violation in Ludhiana

As many as 11 residents were arrested for violating the curfew in Ludhiana on Friday.

Among the accused are four vegetable vendors who were found selling vegetables on the roadside, attracting a huge crowd.

In another case, a resident of Bhai Manna Singh nagar for making fake distress call.

Police arrested a shopkeeper identified as Mahanand of Haibowal Kalan for making counter sales of groceries to residents.

Similarly, Moti Nagar police arrested Vishal Kumar of Ajit Nagar and Jatin Duggal of GK Estate for opening their telecom shops during curfew.

Apart from this, three persons were arrested for roaming on the roads without permission.