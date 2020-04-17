e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 7 members of Khadki family, Sassoon doctor and civic Water dept employee among Covid-19 +ve

7 members of Khadki family, Sassoon doctor and civic Water dept employee among Covid-19 +ve

cities Updated: Apr 17, 2020 20:52 IST
Nadeem Inamdar, Steffy Thevar and Abhay Khairnar
Nadeem Inamdar, Steffy Thevar and Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Six family members of a Covid-19 positive patient in Khadki, a senior chest physician from Sassoon Hospital and a civic employee from Parvati water works were among those who tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus on Friday.

The total number of positive cases on Friday rose to 3,244 in Pune and 1,252 in Pimpri-CHInchwad.

On Friday, six family members of a Covid-19 positive patient tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Khadki Cantonment, after which the entire area was sealed for the next three days as a precautionary measure.

Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) officials said a resident of the area had approached the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Cantonment Hospital on April 7 with complaints of cold and cough. His swab samples were referred to Aundh Chest Hospital for the Covid-19 test which came positive on April 16. Eight family members were then put under quarantine, even as six tested positive for the virus. The remaining two family members have been advised home quarantine. None of them had a travel history outside Pune district.

While swabs samples of other residents in the area were being collected for testing, the entire area was sealed on Friday. The total number of positive cases from Khadki Cantonment area is now eight.

At Sassoon General Hospital, a senior chest physician tested positive two days after four nurses treating patients at the Covid19 ward in the hospital were quarantined for Covid19 infection.

The doctor’s report came on Wednesday night and he was quarantined in the same ward where he was attending and treating patients along with the three nurses.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram confirmed the development and said the doctor was in a stable condition.

“Since he is a pulmonary expert he got himself tested as soon as he got mild symptoms including sore throat and cold. He is now being quarantined at the hospital to continue his treatment,” Ram said.

At the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), an employee working at the Parvati water works tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. The PMC then worked on a war footing and replaced the staff.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar confirmed the development and said, “We made alternate arrangements immediately and replaced the staff.

According to Pawaskar, the employee had gone to visit a sick relative who was found to be Covid-19 positive. The PMC health department therefore took swab samples of all the family members and found that PMC employee was also positive, he said.

Swab samples of all the employess who had come in close contact with this Covid-19 positive employee have been taken and the other employees have been asked to remain in quarantine, he said.

Pawaskar said since a high number of positivc cases are emerging from Bhavati Peth area, he took a review two days ago of how many employees at Parvati water works were from Bhavani Peth and other high risk areas. Accordingly, 20 employees were asked not to stay at home, he said.

top news
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cities