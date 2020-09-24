7 more Covid deaths, 191 test positive in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:42 IST

As many as 191 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district on Thursday. Besides, seven persons succumbed to the virus.

The district’s tally now stands at 16,974, of which 14,739 have recovered and 1,537 are active cases. So far, as many as 695 people have succumbed to the virus in the district.

The dead include a 72-year-old man from Raikot, a 68-year-old man from Durgapuri, a 70-year-old man from Civil Lines, a 59-year-old man Gagandeep Colony, an 81-year-old man from Urban Estate, an 80-year-old man from Tibba Road and a 29-year-old woman from Dhandari Kalan.

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Sharma said that under Mission Fateh of the Punjab government, the number of Covid-19 patients getting cured in the district is increasing with each passing day.

He said that to date, a total of 2,47,698 samples have been taken, of which 2,26,784 tested negative while the reports of 1,920 are still pending.

The district’s death toll reached 695 while 214 died of the virus in other districts.

He said that to date, 42,267 persons have been kept under home quarantine in the district and at present, the number of such persons is 4,054. Today, 180 persons were sent for home quarantine.

Sharma appealed to the residents to follow all directions of the Punjab government.