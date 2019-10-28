e-paper
7-year-old falls into a water tank in Thane, rescued

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2019 00:25 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
A seven-year-old boy suffered injuries after falling into a small water tank beside a pipeline at Kisan Nagar, Thane. He was rescued by the Regional Disaster Management Cell and the fire brigade and is currently being treated at a private hospital.

Aniket Gaikwad was playing near the pipeline when he fell into the tank around 12.45pm. The RDMC and fire brigade rescued him using a fire engine and a rescue vehicle. “We got a call in the afternoon and a team rushed to the spot. The boy was rescued immediately and taken to a hospital in the vicinity,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, RDMC.

According to rescue officers, the boy’s condition is critical as he has suffered injuries on his head and hands.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 00:25 IST

