e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Cities / 7-yr-old girl raped, killed in Bhiwandi; labourer arrested

7-yr-old girl raped, killed in Bhiwandi; labourer arrested

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2019 00:01 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

A 30-year-old labourer was arrested by the Bhoiwada police on Sunday for allegedly raping and killing a seven-year-old girl in Karivali village in Bhiwandi taluka. Her body was found on Sunday morning, in the bushes around 50 metres from her residence, near a textile unit.

According to police, the girl was playing outside her house at 9.30pm on Saturday, when the accused, Bharatkumar Kori, lured her away with an ice-cream. He kidnapped her and took her to an isolated area where he allegedly raped her. The accused then murdered the girl by hitting her on the head with a stone.

The girl’s parents spent the night searching for the girl. They were alerted of the attack on their daughter after a villager found her body lying in the bushes around 6am on Sunday.

“We have registered a rape and murder case after the parents filed a complaint. The minor’s body was found in the bushes in a pool of blood. She had suffered severe head injuries.The accused hit her with a stone after sexually abusing her,”said Kalyanrao Karpe, senior inspector of Bhoiwada police station.

According to the police, the victim’s parents run a catering business, and Kori frequented their house for food. The police suspected his involvement in the case as he was not seen in the area for two days.

“Kori was arrested on Sunday evening from Varal Devi Talao area, near Padmanagar in Bhiwandi. He has confessed to committing the crime under the influence of alcohol,” said Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi.

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. The girl’s body has been to sent to Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem.

“We will check if Kori has any criminal record. He will be produced in court tomorrow and we will seek police custody for further investigation,” said Shinde.

.

top news
India vs West Indies: Kohli, Rahul guide hosts to series win in Cuttack
India vs West Indies: Kohli, Rahul guide hosts to series win in Cuttack
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Results: All eyes on verdict today
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Results: All eyes on verdict today
‘Simple Google search’: Congress on PM Modi’s ‘no detention centre’ claim
‘Simple Google search’: Congress on PM Modi’s ‘no detention centre’ claim
Proviso in new citizenship law unconstitutional: Justice Lokur
Proviso in new citizenship law unconstitutional: Justice Lokur
‘Hiding behind hate’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests
‘Hiding behind hate’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests
Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event
Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities