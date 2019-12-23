7-yr-old girl raped, killed in Bhiwandi; labourer arrested

cities

A 30-year-old labourer was arrested by the Bhoiwada police on Sunday for allegedly raping and killing a seven-year-old girl in Karivali village in Bhiwandi taluka. Her body was found on Sunday morning, in the bushes around 50 metres from her residence, near a textile unit.

According to police, the girl was playing outside her house at 9.30pm on Saturday, when the accused, Bharatkumar Kori, lured her away with an ice-cream. He kidnapped her and took her to an isolated area where he allegedly raped her. The accused then murdered the girl by hitting her on the head with a stone.

The girl’s parents spent the night searching for the girl. They were alerted of the attack on their daughter after a villager found her body lying in the bushes around 6am on Sunday.

“We have registered a rape and murder case after the parents filed a complaint. The minor’s body was found in the bushes in a pool of blood. She had suffered severe head injuries.The accused hit her with a stone after sexually abusing her,”said Kalyanrao Karpe, senior inspector of Bhoiwada police station.

According to the police, the victim’s parents run a catering business, and Kori frequented their house for food. The police suspected his involvement in the case as he was not seen in the area for two days.

“Kori was arrested on Sunday evening from Varal Devi Talao area, near Padmanagar in Bhiwandi. He has confessed to committing the crime under the influence of alcohol,” said Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi.

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. The girl’s body has been to sent to Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem.

“We will check if Kori has any criminal record. He will be produced in court tomorrow and we will seek police custody for further investigation,” said Shinde.

