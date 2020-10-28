70 cattle die at Panchkula cow shed, poisoning suspected

cities

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 20:55 IST

As many as 70 cattle died due to suspected food poisoning died and 30 got critically ill at two cow sheds in Mata Mansa Devi Gaudham, Panchkula.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has marked an inquiry into the matter.

As many as 1,500 cattle are housed in seven cow sheds at the gaudham. There are approximately 550 bovines in shed 2 and 3, where 70 died and 30 got severely ill.

Dr Naresh Mittal, general secretary of Panchkula Gaushala trust said: “Last night, workers noticed two bulls fighting and several cattle collapsing with froth coming out of their mouths.”

“A team of doctors from the Haryana animal husbandry department arrived and rescued 30 animals. In the morning, another team from Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar, also reached here,” Dr Mittal said, adding that CCTV footage was being checked to establish how the animals got poisoning.