70-year-old woman killed in hit and run

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 18:28 IST

Gurugram: A 70-year-old woman succumbed to injuries on Thursday night after a motorcycle allegedly hit her while she was walking on Chand Nagar road in Farrukhnagar, police said on Friday. The woman sustained head injuries and died while undergoing treatment in Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, the police said.

According to the police, Ramrati Singh, the victim, was a resident of Bahari Basti, Farrukhnagar. The incident took place around on December 6 when she and her 35-year-old son were walking together.

“My mother and I, like every day, had gone to Chand Nagar road for an evening walk. When we reached near a gas agency, a speeding motorcycle suddenly came and hit my mother from behind. She fell on the road and sustained injuries to her head. The rider of the motorcycle immediately fled the spot with his vehicle. He was riding TVS Apache bike which had a Haryana registration number,” the victim’s son said in the first information report (FIR).

The son said that he took his mother to Govindra hospital near Pataudi Chowk where the doctors gave her first aid. She was then referred to Safdarjung hospital, Delhi where she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday night.

Rajendera Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Farrukhnagar police said, said, “The victim had sustained fatal injuries to her head. The suspected rider is yet to be identified and arrested. We do not have any CCTV footage of the incident. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday, the police said.