70-yr-old succumbs to injuries two days after neighbour attacks her

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:19 IST

A 70-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries two days after her neighbour attacked her with a hoe following a minor spat on Thursday. Her 35-year-old daughter, who is mentally disabled, was critically injured in the attack.

Police have arrested their neighbour Sajjan Singh, 45, on the complaint of the victim’s son.

The deceased has been identified as Surinder Kaur, a resident of Hazoor Bagh Colony in Salem Tabri.

Surinder’s son Sunil Kumar said his sister Ruby, 35, suffers from a mental illness. Despite knowing this, their neighbour Sajjan Singh shouted at her on Thursday when she was standing on the street. When his mother intervened, the accused attacked her with a hoe and then proceeded to attack Ruby.

Sunil added, “My mother had suffered severe injuries on the neck while my sister suffered injuries on her head. They were rushed to the civil hospital and later referred to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where my mother succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.”

Sunil said Sajjan was in an inebriated condition when he attacked his mother and sister.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Janak Raj, the investigating officer, said on Sunil’s statement, a case under Section 302 (murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Salem Tabri police station. The murder section was added after the victim’s death.

“We are still confirming if Sajjan was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident as claimed by the complainant,” the ASI said. He added that Ruby is still undergoing treatment but is out of danger.