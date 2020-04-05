e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 71% coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, says government

71% coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, says government

cities Updated: Apr 05, 2020 23:17 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: Seventy-one confirmed coronavirus patients in the state between March 29 and April 5 have not showed any symptom associated with the infection, a report released by the state’s medical education and drugs department (MEDD) has revealed. The report released on Sunday has revealed that this is a surge from the 66% asymptomatic cases recorded till the last week of March from the time the first set of cases emerged.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, secretary, MEDD, said that the asymptomatic cases have surged as the government has begun to trace and test all the contacts also of those who have been tested positive. The data has also revealed that there is a spike in the number of cases in Maharashtra from March 23.

The data also reveals that the fatality rate in Maharashtra is at par with the world at 5%, compared to the fatality rate in the rest of the country, which stands at 2% as on April 5.

top news
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
PM Modi joins country, lights lamp to mark fight against coronavirus
PM Modi joins country, lights lamp to mark fight against coronavirus
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
‘Not proud’: Nehra recalls when he was seen ‘hurling abuses’ at Dhoni
‘Not proud’: Nehra recalls when he was seen ‘hurling abuses’ at Dhoni
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
Holding diya in hand, PM’s mother responds to lights-out call
Holding diya in hand, PM’s mother responds to lights-out call
9pm 9mins: Akshay, Kangana light diyas in response to PM Modi’s call
9pm 9mins: Akshay, Kangana light diyas in response to PM Modi’s call
Watch: India switches off lights, burns diyas to show unity against Covid-19
Watch: India switches off lights, burns diyas to show unity against Covid-19
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities