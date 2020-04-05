71% coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, says government

cities

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 23:17 IST

Mumbai: Seventy-one confirmed coronavirus patients in the state between March 29 and April 5 have not showed any symptom associated with the infection, a report released by the state’s medical education and drugs department (MEDD) has revealed. The report released on Sunday has revealed that this is a surge from the 66% asymptomatic cases recorded till the last week of March from the time the first set of cases emerged.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, secretary, MEDD, said that the asymptomatic cases have surged as the government has begun to trace and test all the contacts also of those who have been tested positive. The data has also revealed that there is a spike in the number of cases in Maharashtra from March 23.

The data also reveals that the fatality rate in Maharashtra is at par with the world at 5%, compared to the fatality rate in the rest of the country, which stands at 2% as on April 5.