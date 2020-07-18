₹711-crore budgetary provisions made under tribal area sub-plan: Jai Ram

cities

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:56 IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said development of tribal regions is the top priority of the state government and a provision of ₹711 crore has been made under the tribal area sub-plan in the budget for current financial year.

He was presiding over the review meeting of the tribal development department here.

Besides, the Union ministry of tribal affairs has allocated an amount of ₹34.74 crore under Section 275(1) of the Constitution for tribal areas of the state, the CM said, adding that ₹ 15.45 crore have been provided by the Union home ministry under the Border Area Development Programme.

He said four Eklavya Adarsh Residential School have been started in Kinnaur, Bharmour, Lahaul and Pangi from this academic session to provide better educational facilities in tribal areas. The Union tribal affairs ministry has provided ₹33.36 crore for construction of buildings of these schools.

The CM said to solve the voltage problem and ensure uninterrupted power supply in Kinnaur district, all old transmission poles and transformers will be upgraded and replaced as per requirement. He said repair work of various civil structure of 3x1.5 MW Thirot Power House and reconstruction of long defunct 2x200 KW Billing Micro Hydel Project will be taken in hand soon.

He said 100% households in tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti will get tapped water by December 15 this year. The CM also stressed on solving the electricity problem in Pangi and Bharmour area. He said proposal of ₹20 lakh for connecting 11 KV Gulabgarh Tyagi Line with Sansari Nallah has already been approved.

Tele-medicine services have started in Regional Hospital Keylong, Community Health Centres in Kaza and Pangi to provide better health care facilities to people, he said, adding that specialist doctors and gynecologists will be available in Lahaul and Pangi areas at the earliest.

“Tribal areas have immense tourism potential and the Atal Tunnel will prove a boon to the Lahaul valley. For convenience of tourists and basic facilities for people two helipads will be built on north and south portals of Atal Tunnel,” the CM said.