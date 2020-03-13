e-paper
Home / Cities / 72-year-old shoots himself dead in Ludhiana with his licensed rifle

72-year-old shoots himself dead in Ludhiana with his licensed rifle

According to his wife, the deceased, a leather trader, was suffering from respiratory and renal diseases that had pushed him into depression

cities Updated: Mar 13, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Upset due to his deteriorating health, a 72-year-old man ended his life by shooting himself in the chest with his licensed rifle in Shahi Mohalla on Friday.

Police said the deceased, a leather trader, shot himself in the left side of his chest with his double-barreled 12-bore gun.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO, Division Number 8 police station, said they received information about the suicide in the afternoon.

The deceased’s wife told the police that her husband was suffering from respiratory and renal illnesses, which had pushed him into depression.

On Friday afternoon, the couple was in different rooms of their house, when the woman heard a gunshot from the adjacent room. When she rushed there, she was shocked to find her husband lying dead in a pool of blood.

She informed the police, who reached the spot and sent the body to the civil hospital where an autopsy will be conducted on Saturday. The police have seized the rifle.

The deceased leaves behind his wife, a son, who is settled in Germany, and two married daughters. His brother and his family live in another portion of the same house.

