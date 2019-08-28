73 chemical units in Mohali asked to conduct fire safety audit

cities

In an initiative to ascertain the readiness of industrial units to face any eventuality, Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan ordered for a comprehensive fire safety audit of 73 chemical units in the district.The units will have to submit the report within 15 days.

The orders were issued by the DC during a meeting with representatives of industrial associations at district administrative complex, Sector 76, Mohali, on Tuesday.

Expressing concern over the recent fire incidents at two industrial units in Dera Bassi, Dayalan said, “The fire safety audit will help to know about the readiness of industrial units in tackling such incidents, besides highlighting if they have the requisite arrangement to ensure safety of the people working there.”

Will be provided technical help

The industrial units will be provided technical help to prevent such incidents, he said.

“All industrialists would be required to furnish a self-declaration that they have ensured all the required arrangements guarding them against any such incident,” said the DC.

“The aim of administration is to make sure that effective fire arrangements to guard against any loss of precious life are in place and not to harass the industrial unit owners,” said the Mohali deputy commissioner .

He also asked the administration to prepare a checklist in this regard and disseminate it among the industrial unit owners.

The DC said that mock drills will also be held to make the people working in these factories aware of the measures to save the loss of life and property in case of mishaps.

President Mohali Industry Association (MIA), Yogesh Sagar said, “The district administration had provided a list of 21 points that the industrial units will have to comply with. The hazardous units will get the same done within 15 working days.”

Dera Bassi Focal Point Factory Owners’ Association president Rakesh Bhargav, said, “The industrialists have suffered losses in these mishaps. As representatives of the industry association, we will ensure that the fire safety norms are complied with. We have already held a seminar to create awareness about the same.”

Kurali to get tender

MIA president Sagar said, “The fire tenders have been asked to reach the place of incident within three minutes. The fire tenders will be placed close to industrial areas for the same.”

Considering the approaching festival season, it was also decided that a fire tender will be stationed at Kurali, that is house to one of the biggest cracker wholesale market. Kurali does not have a fire station.

In order to reduce the time to reach the mishap spots in Kharar and Zirakpur, Dayalan instructed the officials to “operationalise the fire tenders allotted to Zirakpur and Kharar fire stations at the earliest.”

Kharar had got one, while Zirakpur received two fire tenders having 4,500 liters capacity each. Fire tender alloted for Kharar has been parked at a resort in Khanpur while Zirakpur fire tenders are in the municipal council (MC) office.

Kharar MC has already earmarked four acres in Desumajra village for the same but the construction is yet to start. At least 15 employees, including fire officers are needed to operate the fire tender in

Zirakpur.

