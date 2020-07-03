76 of 188 all-India quota PG seats vacant in 3 medical colleges reverted to Punjab quota

cities

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 21:01 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared 76 of total 188 postgraduate (PG) medical courses seats under all-India quota in three government medical colleges of Punjab as vacant.

After two rounds of admissions counselling, the MCC has reverted these 76 seats back to the state. After merging these vacant seats with those of the state quota, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, will start the second round of online counselling next week.

While 28 of these vacant all-India seats are in Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar, 25 and 23 seats have been declared vacant at GMC, Patiala and Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, respectively. The seats fell vacant due to non-joining by allotted candidates after conclusion of second round of all-India counselling.

Apart from this, two PGDSM seats at Netaji Subash National Institute of Sports, Patiala, were also declared vacant and reverted to state. Of total 381 PG seats in three government colleges in state, MCC conducts counselling for 188 seats under all-India quota and the remaining 193 state quota seats are filled by the BFUHS.

Besides these 76 reverted seats, the second round of counselling will be conducted for 310 medical and 84 dental PG course state-quota seats lying vacant in seven medical and 12 dental colleges in state, respectively.

Of 447 MD (doctor of medicine) and MS (master of surgery) seats in three government and four private colleges, 284 were declared vacant. Also, 26 of 36 PG diploma seats were declared vacant in seven medical colleges. 84 of 135 MDS seats are vacant in 12 dental colleges after the first round.

However, the medical varsity has extended the date of submitting willingness to participate in second round of counselling along with deposition of security amount to July 5.

Provisional merit list for second counselling will displayed on July 8, candidates will be asked to submit choice of specialty and college between July 9 to 12, and allotment list of seats for second counselling will be displayed on July 16.