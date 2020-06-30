76-year-old falls into duct from sixth-floor, does

cities

A 76-year-old man on Sunday fell into a duct from the sixth floor of the building in Koparkhairne and died. The duct was beside the lift in his building.

“The victim, Shrichand Talreja lived on the sixth floor and was waiting for the elevator. There was a duct area near the lift and the floor. It appears he slipped and fell inside. But we are still probing other possibilities,” said an officer from Koparkhairane police station.

The septuagenarian, Talreja lived on the sixth floor of a seven-storied building in Koparkhairane in Sector 11. On Sunday around 5.15 pm, Talreja told his wife he is going to the nearby grocery store.

The residents rushed after they heard a loud noise.

Police have filed a case of accidental death. Police said they are yet to record statements from Talreja’s family members. They will inquire into Talreja’s medical history and also record statements of building residents.