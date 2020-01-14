Ludhiana boy loses eye in acid attack, stepmother suspect

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:06 IST

An eight-year-old boy, Ashutosh (goes by first name only), has lost vision in his right eye due to acid poured allegedly by his stepmother. The boy is undergoing treatment at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

The police is waiting for the boy to recuperate for recording his statement to register an FIR even as a complaint has been lodged by the boy’s uncle against the stepmother, Radhika. Division 3 SHO inspector Satish Kumar said that have received a complaint, but will register an FIR only after preliminary investigation, especially after recording victim’s statement.

Ashutosh’s father Rajeev had allegedly married Radhika even as he was yet to legally separate from his first wife who loves with her parents.

In February 2019, the district administration’s child welfare committee had rescued the boy from the house and sent him to a children’s home on neighbours’ complaint. However, four months ago, Rajeev managed to get back his custody.

Victim boy’s uncle Shailendra said he came to know about the incident on January 9 from neighbours who had told him that they heard cries of the boy. “I found an eye of the child damaged and rushed him to the CMCH. Rajeev and Radhika told me that Ashutosh suffered injury after falling off the bed. The doctor who treated the boy, however, said the injury was caused by some chemical or acid,”said Shailendra.

“I made a complaint with Division 3 police on January 9. The hospital staff also informed the police about the medico legal case, but the police are yet to act,” he added.

Working as a security guard, Shailendra said the boy was still not in condition to narrate his ordeal.

Ashutosh is Rajeev’s son from his first marriage with Soni, who moved to her parental house due to some marital dispute. Shailendra said Soni wanted to take Ashutosh along, but Rajeev didn’t agree to that. Rajeev then “married” Radhika. “They started torturing Ashutosh and the child welfare committee rescued him after receiving a complaint,” Shailendra said.