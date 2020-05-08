e-paper
Home / Cities / 80-year-old woman among three win Covid-19 battle in Mohali

80-year-old woman among three win Covid-19 battle in Mohali

With 52 patients recovered so far, active cases drop to 43 in district

cities Updated: May 08, 2020 18:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Three more patients recovered from coronavirus infection and were discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, bringing the number of active cases down to 43 in Mohali district on Friday.

The total number of patients who have recovered so far has reached 52. Among those discharged on Friday are two women, aged 32 and 80, and a 67-year-old man, all from the hotspot Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi subdivision.

The development comes on the day the district reported a death and a fresh case, taking the number of confirmed cases to 98.

Jawaharpur accounts for 46 cases, of whom 34 have recovered so far, said civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh.

Dr Singh said after 14-day treatment, reports of two consecutive tests conducted on the three patients came negative, after which they have been discharged. He said all remaining patients are undergoing treatment at Gian Sagar Hospital and there condition is stable.

The Jawaharpur residents will not be sent home yet and will stay at a quarantine facility in Nirankari Bhawan in Dera Bassi for another 14 days as a precautionary measure. The health teams will keep track of their health regularly.

