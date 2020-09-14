85 per cent SPPU students choose online mode for final examination

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 21:04 IST

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is all set to conduct the final year exams from September 15 with eighty-five per cent students choosing the online over offline option for writing the papers.

Monday was the last day to submit the form detailing the option to sit for exams. According to the data shared by the SPPU examination department, out of the total 223,000 students who filled the form, 187,000 have preferred online mode.

Last week, SPPU had declared the exam schedule for the final year students after the Supreme Court ordered to conduct the exams. Written exams will be conducted from October 1 to 30 in both online and offline format. And the practical exam would start from September 15 to 25.

“It is a good thing that maximum students have preferred to give examination online and I had earlier also said about sensitising the online mode. If the exams are held in online mode then going ahead with this academic year it will be easy for all of us to conduct lectures online. So, it is an encouraging trend that most of the students are choosing online. For students who have given offline option, we will also consider their opinion and try to work on it,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar.

“A technical committee has been formed to look after the operations of conducting the online exams. Under this committee a vendor will be appointed. Simultaneously, we are also working on making the question bank for all subjects and question sets will be prepared. These question paper sets will be shared with the vendor and then subject wise question papers will be made. Of the 85 per cent students who have choose the online option, 50 per cent are ready to give the exam on smart mobile phones.” added Karmalkar.

The written exams for backlog students will be held from October 1 to 9 and it will held from October 10 to 30 for regulars. Both the exams will be of multiple choice questions (MCQ) with 50 marks and one hour duration. The detailed stream and subject wise schedule of the examination will be declared soon by the SPPU examination department.