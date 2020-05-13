864 test sample results from Ghaziabad pending

cities

Officials from Ghaziabad’s health department on Wednesday said that the number of pending Covid-19 reports for the district had gone up to 864.

The testing machine at National Institute of Biologicals (NIB), Noida, had malfunctioned on Saturday evening, after which more than 100 samples were immediately moved to Government Institute of Medical Sciences. Ever since then, all samples being collected in the district are being sent to the testing lab in Meerut.

“At present, we are collecting about 150 to 200 samples per day. These were earlier being sent to NIB lab at Noida. Since their machine developed a snag, we have been forced to send these samples to Meerut for testing. As a result, the number of our pending reports have shot up and stood at 864 till Wednesday evening,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO) for the district.

“We have about 12 Covid-19 positive patients, whose follow-up test reports are also held up. Apart from this, other reports related to samples taken from contacts who came in touch with Covid-19 patients have also been held up. About 250 test reports from Ghaziabad are also awaited from NIB, Noida. These samples were taken from hotspot areas in Khoda, Vijay Nagar and also Jhandapur which have seen spike in recent days,” CMO added.

Even those lodged in quarantine centres are awaiting their reports, even as they grow restless.

“Seven members of my family, including my three-month-old daughter, are in quarantine but their test reports are still awaited. We all are waiting for the reports eagerly as we want to move out and attend the last rites and rituals of my mother,” said a resident of Pratap Vihar, who is presently housed in one of the quarantine centres.

His mother had tested positive for Covid, according to test reports from a private lab, and died at a private hospital on April 30.

“The test reports of the family is stuck and we expect that pending reports of patients or people in hospitals and quarantine centres are released soon, so that they can get discharged at the earliest.The source of infection of the 60 year-old-woman from Pratap Vihar will be known once all the test reports of her family are received,” the CMO added.

Meanwhile, an official from NIB, Noida, said that the technical snag of their testing machine had been rectified on Wednesday and they had started testing samples again.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 patients in Ghaziabad stood at 145 on Wednesday, after two more tested positive for the virus. The district so far has witnessed two deaths related to the virus.

“The two cases, which tested positive on Wednesday, are related to two women. One is related to the mother of a Delhi police woman constable who had earlier tested positive in Delhi. Her 52 year old mother, who stays at Dasna Gate, tested positive today (Wednesday). The second case is from Loni, where a 45-year-old woman who was getting cancer treatment in Delhi, and tested positive. Hers is a case of medically acquired infection,” the CMO added.

The officials of the Uttar Pradesh government said that the number of patients who got discharged have surpassed the number of active cases in the state.

“We have about 1,744 active cases in the state while 1,759 patients have been discharged till Wednesday evening. We have a total of 3,729 cases in 74 districts of the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s principal secretary (health).

The officials added that there are 496 hotspot areas across the state housing a population of 47.93 lakh in 85,28,86 houses. They added that the hotspot areas account for about 1,916 Covid-19 positive cases.