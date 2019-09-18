9-year-old boy found murdered in Muktsar

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 01:19 IST

A nine-year-old boy was found murdered on Tuesday near Rupana village, nearly 10km from the Muktsar district headquarters.

The victim was identified as Krishan Kumar whose family hails from Uttar Pradesh. The police said the boy was killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

His father is a factory worker. Muktsar DSP Parmjeet Singh said, “The boy had gone to a garbage dump to collect trash. Our preliminary investigation suggests that it was not a pre-planned murder. Post-mortem was conducted on the body.”

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, he added.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 01:19 IST