92 medical staffers of Dr DY Patil hospital at Pimpri quarantined

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 19:35 IST
Archana Dahiwal
Archana Dahiwal
PUNE: The Dr DY Patil hospital at Pimpri has quarantined 92 of its staffers, shut down its surgical unit and fumigated the entire hospital after a trauma patient, who underwent an emergency surgery, tested positive for Covid -19.

Jitendra Bhawalkar, dean, Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, said, “A 30-year-old man, residing at Khadki, Pune, was admitted to the emergency section after having blood trauma on March 31. Immediate surgery was performed on him and, on April 2, he developed fever. The doctors got suspicious and his samples were sent for testing to NIV (National Institute of Virology) on April 3. He tested positive for Covid-19 on April 4.”

Bhawalkar said the patient was immediately shifted to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pimpri. “We then tried to find out all those who had come in contact with the man and quarantined our 42 doctors and 50 para-medical staff as a precautionary measure.”

The surgical unit of the hospital was shut down and fumigation of the entire hospital was carried out in view of the high exposure to the Covid-19 patients, he said.

Recently, YCM Hospital signed a memorandum of understanding with Dr DY Patil Medical College Hospital to shift all non-Covid-19 patients from YCMH to DY Patil Hospital after the civic body decided to reserve the 750-bed YCMH exclusively to treat Covid -19 cases.

Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “The swab tests of the 42 medical staffers who came in direct contact with the man were sent to NIV for testing and the reports were awaited.”

