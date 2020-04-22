92 people found suffering from mild cough in Malerkotla, finds survey

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:00 IST

The health department has found that 92 people in Malerkotla were suffering from a mild cough, the deputy commissioner said on Tuesday.

The health department has so far covered 90% of the region while conducting a door-to-door survey to tabulate the number of people suffering from fever, cough and cold, deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said.

Two Covid-19 patients had reportedly stayed in the city in March. As many as 100 of their contacts have tested negative for the coronavirus.

“We have surveyed around 23,698 houses in Malerkotla so far. Around 90% area of the city has already been covered by 51 teams,” said Thori.

The deputy commissioner said that the administration had started this survey on April 15. “All patients have a prescription and medicines as well,” said the DC.

Thori said the patients had been directed to isolate themselves from others in their houses till they recover. He said around 90 rapid tests and 180 confirmatory tests had been conducted in Malerkotla sibdivision.

Dr Jaswinder Singh, senior medical officer, Malerkotla, said all 92 cases are under regular observation of the health department and immediate medical help will be provided in case of an emergency.

District epidemiologist Dr Upasana Bindra said besides the survey, people had also been sensitised about the symptoms of Covid-19.