A live heart was transported in this city by Metro. Here's more the feat

A live heart was recently transported to Apollo Hospitals at Jubilee Hills from Nagole in Hyderabad. While such movement of live organs are reported frequently, what set this one apart was that it was transported via a special train.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities facilitated a green channel for the safe and fast transport of the organ.

According to an Indiatimes article, a team of physicians and other medical personnel transported the beating heart from the Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar to the Nagole Metro Station around 1am on Monday. This helped the doctors transport the live heart in just 25 minutes - a distance of 21 km.

The Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar is around 32km away from Apollo Hospitals and may take up to 45 minutes to go by car.

“Hyderabad Metro Rail is always ready to go the extra mile if help is needed. My sincere gratitude goes out to every doctor and member of the HMR staff who ensured this safe and seamless transport of the live organ,” MD KVB Reddy said in a press release.

This operation coincided with the return of up to 20,000 people who had travelled to see the T20 cricket match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal. The mission, however, was carried out flawlessly by Hyderabad metro employees, the authorities added.

