A year after billboard collapse: Menace rampant as civic authorities remain clueless

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:21 IST

PUNE A year after the billboard collapse incident at Juna Bazaar, which claimed four lives, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has disappointed its residents by failing to curb the rise in billboards.

On October 5, 2018, four persons were killed while seven others injured after a giant billboard frame collapsed in Juna Bazaar. This had forced the civic administration to act against many billboards, some of them are illegal while others are risky.

After almost 13 months of the incident, multiple illegal billboards can be seen on the stretch from Swargate to Katraj, especially Natu baug chowk and Balajinagar chowk and Ahmednagar road on Yerawada to Wadgaonsheri stretch.

Nilkanth Throat, resident, Balajinagar, said, “Billboards are being put up along the roadside or on barricades at several areas. I have registered a complaint with the PMC, but due to political campaigns of parties for assembly elections, PMC has ignored the issue. On the telephone, civic officials only assured they will remove the billboards.”

Prashant Inamdar, convenor, Pedestrian First, a city-based NGO, said, “This extreme apathy shown by PMC is disgusting. It is high time the municipal commissioner takes the issue seriously. The ward officer must be held accountable for billboards. Political interference should not be tolerated.”

“ Action taken should be strong, consistent and on a city-wide basis to eradicate this scourge,” said Inamdar.

Civic officers, however, said they are unaware about the new billboards coming up again.

Mahesh Doiphode, deputy commissioner at sky sign and license department, PMC, said, “I recently joined this department and so I am unaware about the issue. However, post last year’s billboard collapse incidence, the civic body has removed all illegal billboards in the city and has implemented strict rules.”

As far as current illegal billboard status is concerned, Doiphode said, “Permission granted to erect billboards are given at ward levels. I am not aware of the current status of illegal billboards but, cognizance will be taken soon.”

