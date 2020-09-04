e-paper
AAP alleges corruption in MCDs, BJP terms it 'bunch of lies'

AAP alleges corruption in MCDs, BJP terms it ‘bunch of lies’

cities Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi, comparing alleged corruption in the civic bodies to the height of the three garbage landfills in the city.

The BJP hit back calling the AAP’s claims a “bunch of lies”.

“The MCDs have become a den of corruption. Take the case of the Bhalswa landfill. The BJP-ruled north civic body has been spending Rs 5 crore a month on it but has failed to reduce its height even by an inch. It’s the same story with the other two landfills. Their height today reflect the extent of corruption in the MCDs,” said Durgesh Pathak, AAP’s in charge of MCD affairs.

Besides Bhalswa, Delhi has two big landfills in Okhla and Ghazipur.

Pathak said, “The landfills can lead to a major accident any day. It looks like the BJP is waiting for that to happen. People of Delhi shall give them appropriate response in the next municipal elections.”

The next municipal elections are likely to be scheduled in 2022.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Mr Pathak’s statement on the landfills and alleged corruption is nothing but a bunch of lies. As far as the Bhalswa landfill is concerned, he claimed that the north MCD is spending Rs 5 crore per month on reducing its height. North DMC records show that the civic body has been spending Rs 90 lakh on 15 trommel machines to bring down the landfill’s height. The height of the landfill has gone down.”

AAP TO PROTEST

The AAP on Thursday said that party leaders would join demonstrations from Monday in groups at the Civic Centre, which is the headquarters of the civic bodies in Delhi, demanding immediate payment of pending salary to the employees.

“In times of pandemic, not paying salary to employees is an inhuman act. The BJP should immediately release the salary of their employees immediately or resign,” said Pathak.

