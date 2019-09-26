AAP appoints Sanjay Singh as poll in-charge of Delhi, Pankaj Gupta is campaign director

cities

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday appointed senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh as the in-charge of the assembly elections in Delhi, which is likely to be held by early 2020. The party’s national secretary Pankaj Gupta is the campaign director.

The appointments were announced by the party through a press statement on Thursday, after a meeting of the political affairs committee of the AAP led by its national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

“The last five years of the AAP government have proved to be a revolution. It has given us hope,” Kejriwal said. He further said, “Until now, the elections were fought on religion and caste but for the first time, a party is saying that we improved the lives of people, so vote for us.”

In a statement, the AAP said the appointments are a part of its “election strategy” as dates for the Delhi elections are likely to be announced soon.

“The AAP will contest the Delhi Assembly polls on the basis of the historic performance its elected government, which has changed the face of the national capital and has ensured all-round development,” it said. The party said its volunteers will take the work of the Delhi government in health, education, electricity and water sectors to every household of the city in run-up to the elections.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the AAP had won 67 of 70 seats in the Delhi assembly.

