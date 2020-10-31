e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / AAP, BJP spar over MCD functioning

AAP, BJP spar over MCD functioning

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations of Delhi (MCD) over the issue of financial debts and their inability to pay salaries to doctors, which led to recent strikes by healthcare workers in the city.

“The BJP has put a massive burden of debts on the residents of Delhi. They cannot even pay salaries to doctors. The BJP-ruled MCDs have to take Rs 18,000 crore from the central government and must return Rs 8,500 crore to Delhi government,” said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

He said, “The MCDs have sealed Delhi’s big markets and illegally taken conversion fee and parking charges, yet shops are sealed, shopkeepers are devastated. They should hand over the charge of the civic agencies to the AAP. We can operate them with a surplus budget.”

The Delhi BJP’s spokesperson said, “In 1994, the BJP has run Delhi government with a surplus budget. There is no debt burden on Delhi residents due to the MCDs. The sealing in a few markets faced by traders is due to failure of the Kejriwal government in terms of failure to issue appropriate notifications in the right time.”

top news
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
14 dead, over 400 injured as major earthquake hits Turkey, Greece
14 dead, over 400 injured as major earthquake hits Turkey, Greece
Rajasthan ruin Gayle’s night out, end Kings’ winning streak
Rajasthan ruin Gayle’s night out, end Kings’ winning streak
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In