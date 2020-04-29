e-paper
AAP blames govt for ‘tardy’ lifting of wheat

In a statement, AAP’s kisan wing president Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Scheduled Caste (SC) wing chief Manjit Singh Bilaspur said that 50% wheat had been lifted on an average from mandis across the state so far whereas only 30% wheat was lifted at several places

chandigarh Updated: Apr 29, 2020 00:07 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday blamed the state and central governments for the tardy lifting of wheat from grain markets and problems being faced by farmers, arhtiyas and transporters in the state.

In a statement, AAP’s kisan wing president Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Scheduled Caste (SC) wing chief Manjit Singh Bilaspur said that 50% wheat had been lifted on an average from mandis across the state so far whereas only 30% wheat was lifted at several places. “This has led to a glut and there is hardly any space in mandis for fresh arrivals,” the two MLAs said, holding the government responsible for this situation.

Sukhbir asks Capt to speed up procurement

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has asked Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to take immediate steps to fast track wheat procurement. He said that procurement had been severely affected across state. Sukhbir, who had visited Jalalabad grain market, said mandis are clogged as wheat is not being lifted in the absence of gunny bags. He said farmers are complaining that procurement agencies are rejecting wheat even if it has slight moisture content. He asked the CM to take up the issue with FCI, and direct state agencies not to harass. He said of 54 lakh MT wheat procured, only 29 lakh MT tonnes had been lifted, and only 30% payment due to farmers had been released.

