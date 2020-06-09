AAP cries foul as Sangrur Women College stops BA admission

cities

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 20:26 IST

The Akal Degree College for Women here has decided to stop admissions to its BA course for the academic session 2020-21, triggering furore among the Aam Aadmi Party, student unions and dalit outfits in the district.

Leader of opposition (LOP) Harpal Singh Cheema wrote to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday seeking the state government’s immediate intervention.

“Over 40% students here are from the SC community and the rest are from economically weaker sections of the society. But the college management wants to gradually shut operations, and the CM is not paying heed to the issue. The college has been run by grants from the UGC for decades, but now the management wants to start a school in its place,” said Cheema.

As per information, Akal Degree College for Women was established in 1970 and there were 460 girl students in seven different streams, including BA, BCA, BCOM, BVOC, and MSC IT but, of these, 289 students were enrolled in the three-year BA course in 2019-20.

“The college management is trying to convert the institute into a profitable business but the entire infrastructure was built with government funds. AAP will oppose this decision and would hold a protest against the move,” the LOP added.

Punjab Students’ Union (PSU) activists termed the decision ‘anti-women’ and announced to intensify agitation against the management.

“We will hold meetings with parents who want to admit their daughters in the college and will not allow the management to shut down the college,” said Sukhdeep Singh, district chief of PSU.

Mukesh Malaudh, president of Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC), a dalit outfit, said the college is a ray of hope for girls from the poor sections and the committee will mobilise people in villages to build a struggle to save the college.

Akal Group of Colleges chairman Karanvir Singh Sibia said the degree college was facing huge losses and could not afford more economic burden.

“The enrolment in BA-1 has been decreasing. We have written to Punjabi University, Patiala, to stop admissions at the entry point. The final decision will be taken by the director of public instructions, but the college will not be closed,” added Sibia.