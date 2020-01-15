AAP fielding candidates named in corruption, criminal cases: Goel

cities

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:41 IST

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel Wednesday said the list of candidates announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Delhi assembly polls included people who have cases against them for corruption, crimes against women, violence and other criminal offences

Addressing a press conference, Goel said the AAP’s list of candidates contradicted chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that corruption, crime, character and communalism were non-negotiable issues for him.

“Although Kejriwal could not control pollution in Delhi, he definitely has fielded tainted candidates in the elections. He has polluted the politics in the city. Most candidates in the AAP’s list are communal elements, have criminal backgrounds, and are involved in serious crimes against women,” he said.

Playing an audio clip of Kejriwal’s speech, the former Union minister said Kejriwal, in 2013, had asserted that he would cancel tickets of any of the AAP candidates having questionable character or is found involved in corruption, crime and communalism.

He further said Kejriwal had tweeted to the people to agitate against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and his deputy Manish Sisodia had posted a false video on social media to defame the police force where it was shown that some police personnel were trying to set a bus on fire.

“The AAP is fielding such candidates in the assembly elections who have been involved in breaching peace and harmony. The people will decide whether they want leaders with a criminal background or not,” he said.

The AAP did not react to Goel’s allegations.