Yogi: Even Owaisi will recite Hanuman Chalisa one day

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 23:02 IST

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, referring to Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal’s recital of Hanuman Chalisa, said a day will come when even AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi would recite it.

Addressing a rally at Kirari, the UP CM said the opposition parties are unable to digest the fact the BJP-led central government has found solutions to problems plaguing the country for years.

“As of now, only Kejriwal has recited Hanuman Chalisa. Just wait and watch what happens next. One day Owaisi will also recite it.”

Yogi referred to the Centre’s key decisions such as abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram temple.

While referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Adityanath said, “When Article 370 was abrogated, there were three people who opposed it, two jokers were from here—Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal—and the third one was Pakistan PM Imran Khan. While the entire country was happy, these three were upset.”

Interestingly, Kejriwal had tweeted in support of Centre’s decision to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir and withdrawing special privileges.

On the fourth day of campaigning for the BJP, Adityanath attacked Arvind Kejriwal for supporting the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh against the newly amended citizenship Act.

At the rally last week, the UP CM said, “Kejriwal’s sympathies are with those who are protesting against CAA. He is supplying biryani to them.”

At another rally at Mehrauli, Adityanath reiterated that the AAP government had not anything for Delhi.

Responding to Adityanath’s allegation, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “The BJP leaders for no reason pretend to be guardians of Hinduism. A leader like Kejriwal is not only capable of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, he can make BJP leaders sing it too. The way they are fanning communal tensions in Delhi, they should remember that Lord Hanuman will not forgive them. How can they have problems with someone’s religiosity?”