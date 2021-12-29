e-paper
Home / Cities / AAP promises free Wi-Fi at Singhu protest site

AAP promises free Wi-Fi at Singhu protest site

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said free Wi-Fi hotspots will be set up at Singhu border for the farmers who have been camping there for over a month protesting the three farm laws enacted by Parliament in September.

“Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to install as many Wi-Fi hotspots as required by our farmer brothers. They’ve been sitting at Delhi’s borders for more than a month now. In order for them to make video calls with their loved ones, access information, proper internet connectivity is necessary,” said Chadha, AAP’s national spokesperson.

Each such hotspot will be capable of covering a 100-metre radius and it will be a free service, the AAP leader said.

The AAP has supported the farmers who are demanding the repeal of the new laws and had voted against the Bills in both Houses.

On Saturday, Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the AAP, visited the Singhu border where he also challenged the central government and its ministers for an open debate on the contentious laws. The party has also been helping the protesting farmers with tents, blankets, toilets, food and access to water.

“To lead a respectable life, an individual needs ‘roti, kapda, makaan’. But today, we can add another necessity, and that is the internet. To fulfil this necessity, the Arvind Kejriwal government has decided to install Wi-Fi hotspots across Singhu so that farmers can make video calls to stay in touch with their families,” said Chadha.

He further said, “We request farmer unions to tell us about the spots at Singhu border where they’re facing network issues. Our farmer brothers have been unable to speak with their families due to poor mobile reception. We hope that with the installation of Wi-Fi hotspots, they will be able to hear the voices of their loved ones, and will make video calls every day.”

“Farmers also need better internet to keep themselves updated about news, about fact checks, debates on the agriculture laws. We will give them all facilities,” said Chadha.

The Delhi BJP lashed out at AAP move. Party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The AAP is misleading farmers on the issue related to new laws and now they have taken it to new heights. What happened to Arvind Kejriwal’s flagship project of providing free Wi-Fi across Delhi? The project has made no progress and now the party is talking about free Wi-Fi in the Singhu border.”

