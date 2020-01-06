AAP scared of me, creating hurdles in my release: Chautala

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 22:52 IST

Out on furlough for two weeks, former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party’s government in Delhi was creating hurdles for his release from Tihar jail as it was scared of him.

Chautala, who is currently serving a 10-year jail term in the JBT recruitment scam, said, “I have permanent disability of over 70% and have served half of my sentence but the Delhi government is not releasing me from jail. I don’t know why the government has ‘Chautala phobia’, they are continuously creating hurdles in my release.”

The former chief minister said he will talk to INLD’s Delhi unit about the preparations for assembly elections, the polling for which will be held on February 8.

“Our party has been contesting the Delhi assembly polls for the past many elections and we had performed well in Delhi also. To strengthen the party’s organisation, we would like to contest the assembly elections in Delhi,” he added.

In 2013 assembly elections, INLD had fielded candidates on 12 out of 70 seats and all candidates had faced poll drubbing. In 2009 assembly polls, Bharat Singh of the INLD won from South West Delhi’s Najafgarh constituency. Singh was shot dead by assailants in March 2015 after which the INLD lost its grip on outer Delhi areas surrounded by Haryana border.

Slamming his grandson and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, the 86-year-old former Haryana chief minister said that Dushyant Chautala had befooled voters in Haryana by extending support to the BJP even as people’s mandate threw up a hung assembly in the state.

“I was very happy when Dushyant got elected as an MP from Hisar on INLD ticket in 2014 parliamentary polls but now he does not listen to me. Now, Ram Kumar Gautam (a JJP MLA from Narnaund ,who recently rebelled against Dushyant) is his grandfather and he follows his footsteps. In Haryana, there are only three parties – Congress, BJP and the INLD while the remaining parties will be swept off the state in the next assembly elections,” he added.

Chautala reiterated that the state will face mid-term assembly elections because the ruling BJP-JJP government will fall on its own very soon.

“I urged you all to get ready for mid-term assembly polls in Haryana because many MLAs of the ruling government are not happy and they will topple this government any time. We have completed a 15-year exile but now the state voters are looking towards us as an alternative to the Congress and BJP. And a few ‘ lutere’ (referring to JJP) have joined hands with the BJP to form the government with an aim to grab money from the state exchequer,” he added.