Aarti place changed as Ganga continues to rise in Kashi

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:21 IST

Continuous rain in the upstream areas, including hilly areas of Uttarakhand, has led to the rise in the water level of the Ganga. So much so that the platform of the Dashashwamedh Ghat, where the world famous Ganga Arti takes place daily, has got submerged.

“Due to it, the place of daily Ganga Aarti was changed to a higher place in a nearby location,” Ganga Seva Nidhi’s president Sushant Mishra said. Stairs of several other ghats, including Rana Mahal Ghat, Pandey Ghat, and Chet Singh Ghat, have also gone under water.

A senior officer of the Central Water Commission, Varanasi region said the Ganga water level, which was recorded 62.20 metres on Monday, increased to 62.84 metres on Tuesday.

It is being observed that if the rise continues for the next 12 hours, the link of ghats will get disconnected by Wednesday. Meanwhile, 11 NDRF inspector Sikandar Thapa said the teams of NDRF rescuers had been deployed at the ghats to keep a continuous watch on the water level.

In addition to it, the teams of rescuers have also been kept ready at the headquarters of 11 NDRF in Varanasi to deal with any urgent situation.

Thapa appealed to people, including Kanwarias and other devotees, not to go deep while taking bath in the river Ganga.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 22:21 IST