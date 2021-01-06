Abhay to join farmers’ stir at Tikri

cities

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader and Ellenabad MLA, Abhay Singh Chautala, will begin a tractor march from Sirsa on January 7 to join the protesting farmers at Tikri border.

Abhay said he will reach Tikri border via Fatehabad, Hisar and Rohtak.

“Thousands of tractors will join the march. I have reached every corner of the state where farmers have been protesting against the three black laws to express my solidarity. I am a farmer first, then an MLA. Many of our volunteers have already joined the stir across the state,” he added.

He said his party “stands united with the farmers, who are the backbone of this country”.

“The government is so cruel that it has failed to accept the farmers’ demand even after the sacrifice of over 50 farmers,” he added.

Former Samalkha MLA leaves BJP to support farmers

Extending his support to the protesting farmers, former BJP MLA from Samalkha assembly constituency, Bharat Singh Chhokar, has left the BJP.

Making this announcement at his residence in Panipat, Chhokar accused the BJP-led Union government of imposing anti-farmer laws on the country.

“To support the farmers’ agitation, I have decided to leave the BJP and resign from the primary membership of the party,” Chhokar said.

He also accused the BJP leadership of ignoring the farmers to “protect the interests” of big corporate houses. “If the government cannot feel the pain of farmers and resolve their issues, there is no reason to support this government and the party,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that in 2005, Chhokar had contested the assembly election from Samalkha on the Congress ticket and defeated Kartar Singh of the INLD. He had left the Congress in 2009 and joined the BJP.