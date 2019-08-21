About 1,900 illegal units found on single unit plots in Indirapuram

cities

Ghaziabad: In a gross violation of building by-laws, nearly thrice the number of sanctioned units have come up on single unit plots in Indirapuram, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has found.

In January 2015, the GDA had allowed such constructions in nine residential colonies — Rajendra Nagar, Indraprastha, Indirpauram, Kaushambi, Shalimar Garden Extension 1, Pratap Vihar, Shalimar arden Extension 2, Shalimar Garden (Main) and Swarn Jayanti Puram — under its jurisdiction. As per the building by-laws, on plots of size ranging from 150 square metres to 2,000 square metres, owners can have anywhere between two to 20 flats, depending of the plot size.

In three residential sectors of Indirapuram, the constructions were majorly carried out on plots measuring 90, 112, 220, 250 and 350 square metres. According to a list compiled by GDA, private developers are estimated to have constructed about 1,900 flats beyond the permitted number, rendering them illegal.

The authority, after a recent survey, submitted the list to the stamps & registration department for stopping registries of such illegal units. The list states that 1,070 units were sanctioned in the three residential pockets of Indirapuram but the survey found 3,050 constructed units, besides clinics, grocery stores, guard rooms, offices, departmental stores and other commercial activities in the stilt floor.

“The first list for Indirapuram was submitted to the stamps & registration department while a supplementary list is being prepared. The exercise is being taken up for all other colonies where single unit plot properties were allowed. We have found major violations. According to our estimates, all map in the nine colonies have primarily violated the by-laws,” Kanchan Verma,vice-chairperson, GDA, said.

After the violations came to fore, Verma has also directed the fixing of responsibility and said action will be taken against erring officials.

“The engineers, supervisors and workmates who were posted in the respective areas and tasked to oversee the constructions will face action. The supervisors and workmates will be dealt with by the authority, while action will be recommended against assistant engineers and junior engineers to the state government. We have started sealing and lodging of FIRs in such cases,” she, added.

“The rampant violation of norms is putting an extra burden on infrastructure as more people have moved into illegally constructed flats. As a result, there are issues with sewage, drainage and water infrastructure in Indirapuram. Most of it can be attributed to rampant housing as well as violations that have happened over the years,” Alok Kumar, president of federation of association of apartments’ owners (Indirapuram), said.

Verma Wednesday directed the officials to take up measures to curb illegal constructions. “Now, at the time of approving the layout plan, we are putting up a rider that only a specific number of units can be constructed. For the properties sold in auction, we are stating specifically that the property is meant for residential purposes and not for commercial purposes. The terms will be mentioned in the allotment letter,” Verma said.

